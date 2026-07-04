Guwahati police arrest man in armed extortion case, seize massive cache of firearms and ammunition

The Central Police District of the Guwahati Commissionerate has arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with a case of armed extortion, physical assault and wrongful confinement, leading to the recovery of a substantial cache of firearms, ammunition and other incriminating materials during a raid at his residence in Chapaidong, Bonda.

The accused, identified as Avik Das, alias Abhimanyu Das, was apprehended following a complaint lodged by Bishan Sonowal, who alleged that he was threatened at gunpoint, assaulted and coerced into paying money by the accused.

According to the police, preliminary investigation revealed that the accused and the complainant had previously shared a business relationship that deteriorated following financial losses incurred in a joint venture. The complainant subsequently worked as a manager at the accused's business process outsourcing (BPO) firm between June 18 and June 28, 2026, during which he was allegedly subjected to continuous intimidation and threats.

Police said the incident escalated on June 28 when the accused summoned the complainant to his residence. Armed with a pistol, the accused allegedly demanded Rs. 5.50 lakh as extortion. To intimidate the victim, he allegedly fired a warning shot near his feet, physically assaulted him and forced him to sign documents under duress. The complainant was further compelled to transfer Rs. 3 lakh online immediately. The accused also allegedly retained the victim's Maruti Baleno car as security for the remaining amount and threatened to dismantle the vehicle if the balance was not paid. The complainant's fiancée was also allegedly subjected to repeated threats and mental harassment over the telephone.

Following the registration of an FIR on July 2, 2026, Pragjyotishpur Police Station registered Case No. 82/26 under Sections 115(2), 127(2), 308(5), 309(4) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, read with Section 27(1) of the Arms Act. A police team immediately conducted a raid at the accused's residence, leading to his arrest and the recovery of the complainant's Maruti Baleno car.

During the operation, investigators also recovered an empty cartridge from the entrance of the residence, which police said corroborates the alleged discharge of a firearm during the extortion incident.

A search of the premises resulted in the seizure of four firearms, including an Indian-made Cheetah .30 calibre (7.62×25mm) pistol with three magazines, a 7×57mm bolt-action rifle, an antique double-barrel rifle and a .177 calibre air rifle.

Police also recovered more than 360 live rounds of ammunition comprising 102 rounds of .30 calibre ammunition, 156 rounds for the 7×57mm rifle, 50 rounds of 70mm high-velocity Shaktiman Express cartridges and 60 rounds of .325mm cartridges, besides a container of air gun pellets. In addition, 80 empty cartridges of various calibres were seized from the premises.

Apart from the firearms and ammunition, police seized the accused's Toyota Hilux vehicle, three mobile phones—an Apple iPhone, a Motorola Edge and a Nokia keypad handset—as well as an arms licence issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Dimapur, Nagaland, in the name of the accused.

Police said Avik Das is a history-sheeter with four charge-sheeted criminal cases registered across different police jurisdictions. These include cases registered at Pragjyotishpur Police Station in Guwahati in 2021, Chandmari Police Station in Guwahati in 2023, Surupathar Police Station in Golaghat district in 2024 and Agiya Police Station in Goalpara district in 2025.

Investigators are currently verifying the authenticity of the Nagaland-issued arms licence and probing possible illegal arms procurement channels that may be linked to the accused's alleged criminal activities. Further investigation into the case is underway