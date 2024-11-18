The Bhagaduttapur police in Guwahati have apprehended two individuals for taking the law into their own hands and violently assaulting a minor boy. The incident, which occurred on Monday morning, November 18 in the Jatiya area, came to light after a video emerged showing the boy being attacked and sustaining severe injuries, including damage to his eyes after being struck with a key by one of the assailants.

Reports indicate that the assault stemmed from an alleged minor offense committed by the victim. The footage revealed two to three people repeatedly striking the boy as he lay defenseless on the ground.

Following a tip-off, local police arrived at the scene, rescued the boy, and ensured he received immediate medical care. Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of two suspects, identified as Himangshu Baishya and Jayanta Talukdar, who were taken into custody after being questioned.

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