A team from the Guwahati Police's Chandmari Police Station has arrested a veteran thief in connection with a reported theft case.

The accused, identified as 23-year-old Md Saabuddin Khan from Kolgochia, was taken into custody by the Crime and General Police Duty (CGPD) team.

The arrest follows a series of investigations led by the local police authorities. Legal proceedings have been initiated against Md Saabuddin Khan as part of the ongoing efforts to curb criminal activities in the region.