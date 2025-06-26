Assam: Woman thief arrested for theft at Ambubachi Mela, police recover cash, mobile, and purse

Guwahati police arrested a woman thief at the Kalipur Ashram PCR on Wednesday for allegedly stealing from a devotee during the Ambubachi Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in Assam.

The woman was caught red-handed following prompt intervention by on-duty police personnel, who had been maintaining heightened vigilance at the mela grounds amid large footfall and reports of petty theft.

Upon search, authorities recovered a Realme 11 Pro smartphone, Rs 5,496 in cash, and a blue purse, all confirmed to be stolen from a devotee participating in the spiritual event.

“The stolen items were recovered immediately thanks to the alertness of our team stationed at Kalipur Ashram,” a senior police official stated.



Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused, and she is currently in custody. Authorities have also launched an investigation to determine whether the woman is part of a larger organised theft syndicate operating in and around the religious site.