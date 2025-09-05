Prohibitory order imposed around Raj Bhawan in Guwahati for two months

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Guwahati Police District) has issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, restricting public activities within a five-kilometre radius of Raj Bhawan, the official residence of the Governor of Assam.

In the order signed by DCP Amitabh Basumatary, APS, it was stated that certain activities in the vicinity of Raj Bhawan could pose security risks and disturb the sanctity of the high-security zone. The order prohibits all forms of public gatherings, protests, rallies, or demonstrations near Raj Bhawan. The use of loudspeakers, fireworks, or any noise-producing instruments has also been banned. Unauthorized movement of vehicles or individuals, as well as any construction or disruptive activity in the area, has been restricted.

The directive came into immediate effect on September 3 and will remain in force for the next two months. Any violation of the order will be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The order also allows aggrieved persons to file written objections before the office of the DCP for its modification or cancellation.