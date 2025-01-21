In a significant breakthrough, the Basistha Police in Guwahati dismantled a major ATM fraud racket, arresting five individuals allegedly involved in sophisticated financial scams.

The accused have been identified as Asif Iqbal Hussain, Sahil Ahmed, Ariful Islam, Dewan Azlan Haris, and Abdul Azad. During the operation, the police seized 17 ATM cards from various banks, two motorcycles, and two iPhones, reportedly used in fraudulent transactions.

Preliminary investigations suggest the group employed deceptive tactics to manipulate unsuspecting customers and withdraw money unlawfully using stolen or cloned ATM cards. Authorities suspect the five individuals may be part of an extensive network engaged in financial fraud, with further inquiries underway to trace additional links.

This incident follows another significant cybercrime bust last year by a Gorchuk Police team in Guwahati, led by Inspector Mayurjit Gogoi. The team uncovered a group of cyber fraudsters operating out of a lodge in Boragaon. These fraudsters were exploiting "Mule Bank Accounts" to funnel money stolen from unsuspecting victims.

Investigations revealed that the accused targeted vulnerable individuals, persuading them to open bank accounts by promising substantial profits. Once opened, the fraudsters collected the account holders’ banking documents, including passbooks, ATM cards, and cheque books, which were then handed over to another cybercrime group.

For each account, the fraudsters earned approximately Rs 1,00,000, while the account holders received 20 per cent of the total transaction amount.