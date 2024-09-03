Guwahati Police on September 3 arrested four individuals involved in a bank fraud scheme. The crackdown followed a complaint from a local resident, leading to the uncovering of a widespread network of fraudulent activities orchestrated by a young mastermind.



The arrests came after Rahit Ali, a resident of Islampatty, Uzan Bazar, Guwahati, lodged a complaint at Latasil Police Station, alleging that his bank account was fraudulently misused by one of the accused, Bablu Das. According to Ali’s complaint, Das, who resides in Uzanbazar, Dompatty, approached him in December 2023 with an offer of INR 2,000 in exchange for opening a bank account. Das collected Ali’s Aadhaar card, PAN card, and other necessary documents under the pretense of helping him open the account. However, Das retained control of the account's passbook, cheque book, and ATM card, which he then used to conduct illegal transactions.

During the police investigation, it was uncovered that Das was not acting alone but was a small player in a larger cybercrime syndicate. The investigation revealed that the mastermind behind the operation was a 22-year-old resident of Classic Residency near GNRC Hospital, Dispur, named Anvesh Chandra. Chandra had devised a scheme wherein he employed agents like Das to open bank accounts using the identities of unsuspecting individuals. These accounts were then used to facilitate fraudulent transactions.

Chandra controlled the mobile numbers linked to these bank accounts, ensuring that all communication and transaction alerts remained within the syndicate. For each account handed over to his associates, Chandra reportedly received between INR 50,000 to INR 60,000. These associates, who are believed to be spread across various states in India and abroad, including Dubai, would then use the accounts to carry out their illegal activities.

As the investigation progressed, the police were able to apprehend two more suspects linked to the operation. Chinmoy Chakraborty, aged 27, and Abinash Mahato, aged 23, were arrested from their rented flat in Hatigaon. The search of the premises yielded significant evidence, including 44 chequebooks, 12 bank passbooks, 49 ATM cards, 17 SIM cards, seven foreign currencies, seven mobile handsets, and an Alto car registered in Chandra’s name.

The police have seized all items found at the scene and are analyzing the evidence to trace the extent of the fraud network. The involvement of foreign entities and the use of sophisticated methods indicate that the cybercrime ring operated on a large scale, with potentially numerous victims whose accounts may have been exploited in a similar manner.

In response to these events, the police have issued a public advisory warning against the dangers of opening bank accounts for others or sharing personal banking details in exchange for money. Such actions, the police caution, could have serious legal consequences, including potential arrest and prosecution under the law.

This case highlights the growing threat of cybercrime and the need for vigilance among the public. The Guwahati Police have reaffirmed their commitment to cracking down on such illegal activities and have assured the public that the investigation is ongoing. Efforts are being made to identify and apprehend additional members of the gang, particularly those who may be operating outside the country.

As the investigation continues, the police are also working to identify potential victims of this fraud scheme. Individuals who may have unknowingly opened bank accounts or shared their personal information with similar agents are urged to come forward and cooperate with law enforcement.

The case has drawn significant attention due to the involvement of international elements and the sophisticated nature of the fraud. The authorities are coordinating with various agencies, including cybercrime experts, to ensure a thorough investigation and bring all those involved to justice.