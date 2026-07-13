Guwahati Police bust drug racket, arrest woman with heroin and stolen gadgets

A team from the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) under Basistha Police Station arrested a woman drug peddler during a raid at Amtola Basti in Byrnihat and recovered heroin, stolen electronic devices and cash from her possession.

The accused, identified as Nehar Begum (30), is also suspected of receiving and dealing in stolen property.

During the operation, police seized 67 vials of heroin weighing 78 grams, 214 empty vials, nine stolen mobile phones, one stolen tablet, one stolen laptop, and Rs 1,36,080 in cash.

Police have registered a case, and legal proceedings have been initiated. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the narcotics and trace other individuals linked to the drug trafficking and stolen property network.