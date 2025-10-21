Guwahati police bust gambling den in Lalganesh, seize betting materials
In a late-night operation on Monday, October 20 Guwahati Police carried out a major crackdown on illegal gambling activities, apprehending at least 17 individuals from a private residence in the Lalganesh area.
- Guwahati Police detained 17 individuals during a late-night raid on an illegal gambling operation in Lalganesh, seizing gambling materials.
- The raid targeted a private residence where suspects were allegedly playing 'Jhandi Munda', a popular betting game.
- Those arrested come from various areas, indicating the widespread nature of illegal gambling activities in the region.
In a late-night operation on Monday, October 20 Guwahati Police carried out a major crackdown on illegal gambling activities, apprehending at least 17 individuals from a private residence in the Lalganesh area.
According to officials, the raid exposed an ongoing gambling session where the accused were allegedly engaged in ‘Jhandi Munda’ (betting game). Police also seized gambling paraphernalia and other incriminating materials from the scene.
Those arrested have been identified as:
Kunalshree Basfor (23), Namghar Path, Lichubagan, Hengerabari
Durlabh Konwar (23), Lichubagan Tiniali, Hengerabari
Sanjib Das (25), Eidgah Path, Hatigaon
Utpal Das (24), Milan Path, Lichubagan, Hengerabari
Rajesh Singh (23), Nizarapar, Borbari
Adwart Pegu (26), JP Wine Shop Colony, Borbari
Rinku Baishya (41), Nandangiri Path, Borbari
Kanak Boro (29), near Pratiksha Hospital, Hengerabari
Amiya Hajong (27), back side of Assam Kitchen, Borbari
Biju Rajbanshi (34), Borbari
Pappu Kalita (28), Kanchan Nagar, Borbari
Pranab Deka (28), Kanchan Nagar, Borbari
Imran Hussain (26), near Bageshwari Mandir
Angrag Das (27), near Bageshwari Mandir
Chandan Nath (27), near SBI, Bageshwari Mandir
Pranab Deka (32), Supermarket, Borbari
Uttam Phukon (32), Krishna Nagar
Police sources confirmed that all necessary legal proceedings have been initiated under the relevant sections of the law. Officials have also urged citizens to remain vigilant and promptly report any instances of illegal gambling taking place in their localities.
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