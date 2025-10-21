Guwahati police bust gambling den in Lalganesh, seize betting materials

In a late-night operation on Monday, October 20 Guwahati Police carried out a major crackdown on illegal gambling activities, apprehending at least 17 individuals from a private residence in the Lalganesh area.

According to officials, the raid exposed an ongoing gambling session where the accused were allegedly engaged in ‘Jhandi Munda’ (betting game). Police also seized gambling paraphernalia and other incriminating materials from the scene.

Those arrested have been identified as:

Kunalshree Basfor (23), Namghar Path, Lichubagan, Hengerabari

Durlabh Konwar (23), Lichubagan Tiniali, Hengerabari

Sanjib Das (25), Eidgah Path, Hatigaon

Utpal Das (24), Milan Path, Lichubagan, Hengerabari

Rajesh Singh (23), Nizarapar, Borbari

Adwart Pegu (26), JP Wine Shop Colony, Borbari

Rinku Baishya (41), Nandangiri Path, Borbari

Kanak Boro (29), near Pratiksha Hospital, Hengerabari

Amiya Hajong (27), back side of Assam Kitchen, Borbari

Biju Rajbanshi (34), Borbari

Pappu Kalita (28), Kanchan Nagar, Borbari

Pranab Deka (28), Kanchan Nagar, Borbari

Imran Hussain (26), near Bageshwari Mandir

Angrag Das (27), near Bageshwari Mandir

Chandan Nath (27), near SBI, Bageshwari Mandir

Pranab Deka (32), Supermarket, Borbari

Uttam Phukon (32), Krishna Nagar

Police sources confirmed that all necessary legal proceedings have been initiated under the relevant sections of the law. Officials have also urged citizens to remain vigilant and promptly report any instances of illegal gambling taking place in their localities.