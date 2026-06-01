Guwahati Police bust major IPL betting racket; seize cash, jewellery and property documents

Guwahati Police busted a major IPL betting racket operating in the city and seized cash, jewellery, luxury vehicles, digital devices and property-related documents during a raid conducted on the night of the IPL final.

Addressing the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shambhavi Mishra said the operation was carried out following extensive intelligence gathering by a specially constituted team. The team was led by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police and included the Assistant Commissioner of Police for Noonmati, Officers-in-Charge and other personnel.

According to police, the raid was conducted at the residence of the prime accused, identified as Alok Jain, while the IPL final match was underway. Investigators alleged that live betting activities were being conducted at the premises at the time of the operation.

Police stated that Jain had allegedly been involved in illegal gambling activities for a considerable period. During the search, officials recovered around 16 mobile phones, two laptops, two monitors and several tablet devices that were reportedly being used to facilitate betting operations and stream the IPL match live.

The police also seized ₹80,000 in cash and a substantial quantity of jewellery from the premises. In addition, several luxury vehicles and approximately 26 land-related documents linked to properties across Guwahati were recovered.

Officials said the recovered materials are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation. The financial assets and property records seized during the operation are expected to be scrutinised to determine the extent of the alleged betting network and its possible financial linkages.

Police have indicated that further investigation is underway and additional arrests or legal action may follow based on the evidence collected during the raid.