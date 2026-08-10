Guwahati police bust sex racket in Dispur, rescue three women including two minors

Guwahati Police on Monday, August 10 busted an alleged sex racket operating in the Dispur area and arrested four people while rescuing three young women, including two minors, officials said.

According to police, the accused allegedly trafficked girls from different districts of Assam to Guwahati by luring them with promises of employment. The victims were subsequently allegedly forced into sex work and subjected to threats and coercion when they resisted.

Police said the victims had been confined to a rented accommodation in Hatigaon, from where they were allegedly sent to clients at night. The accused reportedly threatened the girls with eviction and denied them food if they refused to comply with their demands.

The operation was launched after the victims approached the police and submitted a complaint detailing the alleged exploitation and coercion. Acting on the complaint, a police team conducted a raid and arrested two men and two women allegedly involved in the racket.

Of the three rescued victims, two are minors aged 15 and 16, police said. The rescued girls have been placed under protective care.

The arrested accused are currently being interrogated as part of the investigation. Police are also probing whether the racket has links with a larger human trafficking network operating across Assam.

Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.