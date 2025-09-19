Guwahati Police caps loudspeaker use at 55 dB by day, 45 dB by night for Durga Puja, check dos and don’ts

The Police Commissionerate of Guwahati has issued a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure the smooth, safe, and environmentally responsible celebration of Durga Puja 2025 in the city.

The advisory, released in public interest, outlines both mandatory “Dos” and prohibited “Don’ts” for Puja Committees, organizers, and devotees.

The directives emphasize public safety, crowd control, eco-friendly practices, and respect for communal harmony. Organizers have been instructed to obtain prior permission for Puja pandals, maintain necessary fitness certificates for electrical and sound systems, and install CCTV cameras for surveillance. Proper lighting, barricades for crowd management, and volunteer lists coordinated with police are also mandatory.

Noise levels must remain within permissible limits—55 dB (A) from 6 AM to 10 PM and 45 dB (A) from 10 PM to 6 AM. The use of loudspeakers beyond 10 PM has been strictly prohibited to protect the privacy and comfort of residents, particularly students and senior citizens.



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The advisory also stresses environmental responsibility. Committees have been directed to use only biodegradable materials for pandal decorations and idols, avoid non-eco-friendly substances like plastic, and ensure immersion processes follow district administration guidelines. Pollution of water bodies has been strictly banned, with police urging eco-friendly immersion practices.

To prevent accidents, the use of inflammable materials within pandals and bursting of firecrackers during immersion processions have been barred. Parking within 100 meters of pandals will not be allowed, and any unauthorized procession or forceful collection of donations has been declared illegal.

The Police Commissionerate has also highlighted the importance of public harmony. Organizers and devotees have been urged to avoid any activity that could hurt the sentiments of different communities. Special instructions include setting up medical teams, emergency areas, public safety announcements against pickpocketing, and establishing 24x7 help desks at major pandals.

For emergencies, the advisory lists dedicated contact numbers of the District Administration, Fire and Emergency Services, GMC Control Room, and various Deputy Commissioners of Police.

The Guwahati Police has appealed to all Puja committees, volunteers, and the public to extend full cooperation in ensuring Durga Puja 2025 remains a peaceful, inclusive, and joyous celebration.