The Guwahati Police Commissioner has initiated an inquiry into today's incident involving a woman police officer who allegedly slapped a female protester in front of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The incident, which has sparked public outrage, occurred on Wednesday during a protest by individuals evicted from Silsako, who were demanding immediate rehabilitation.

The investigation has been assigned to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Guwahati, Moitrayee Deka, who has been directed to submit her findings at the earliest. The confrontation escalated outside the Legislative Assembly Building when the protest, which was marked by intense emotions, turned chaotic. It was during this turmoil that the officer was caught on camera slapping a female protester, further igniting tensions among the demonstrators.

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The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) issued an order, stating, “An enquiry is hereby ordered to look into the genuineness of the news item and, if it is genuine, then to find out the facts and circumstances leading to the incident.” The order further designated Smt. Moitrayee Deka, APS, Addl. DCP (East), Guwahati, to lead the inquiry, emphasizing the urgency of the matter and the need for a prompt report.