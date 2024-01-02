The Hatigaon Police in Guwahati took into custody two young men linked to a gunfire incident that occurred on December 31, 2023.

The event, which unfolded in the Hatigaon area, caused a stir among the local populace as they were preparing to ring in the New Year.

Reports indicate that the two individuals were travelling in a Scorpio vehicle when they discharged their firearms following a collision with a dumper truck.



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The police swiftly responded to the situation, and the two youths were apprehended from the Housing Board locality of Hatigaon. They have been identified as Nurul Hussain and Kabir Ali Ahmed.

The authorities are currently interrogating them to ascertain the details surrounding the firing and their possession of weapons.

The Scorpio involved in the incident was later found at a residence where it had been concealed.

The recent detention of the two youths over the firing incident underscores the Assam Police's commitment to upholding law and order and ensuring the safety of its citizens during times of celebration and beyond.