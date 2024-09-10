In a decisive move to safeguard the integrity of the upcoming Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2024, Guwahati Police has imposed strict prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. The order, aimed at preventing unauthorized access and ensuring transparency, was issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration), Imdad Ali, under the Police Commissionerate.

The prohibitory order restricts the entry of any unauthorized persons within a 100-meter radius of the examination centers. Only candidates possessing valid ADRE admit cards, duly authorized scribes for persons with disabilities, examination officials such as invigilators and heads of institutions, police personnel on examination duty, and designated personnel from the District Commissioner’s office and the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) will be allowed to enter the premises.

Also read: Assam: CEM Tankeswar Rabha accused of deceiving Rabha community over identity

The ADRE, conducted by SEBA on behalf of the Commission, is scheduled to take place on September 15, September 29, and October 27, 2024. The written examinations will be held across 324 centers under the Kamrup Metropolitan Police Commissionerate, accommodating approximately 4.5 lakh candidates within Guwahati alone.

This security measure aims to curb malpractices and ensure a fair examination process for candidates aspiring to Grade III and IV posts. The prohibitory order underscores the importance of maintaining the sanctity of such a high-stakes examination and reflects the authorities’ commitment to transparency and order.