The Guwahati City Police have registered a suo-moto case following disturbances caused by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee's Raj Bhavan Cholo protest on December 18.

The protest, which addressed issues such as smart meters, the Adani controversy, and the situation in Manipur, led to a confrontation between demonstrators and police.

According to Diganta Barah, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, the case is in connection with the law and order issues that arose during the rally. Protesters were reported to have attempted to dismantle police barricades, leading to increased tensions in the area.

Earlier on December 19, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced new measures to regulate protests in Guwahati. During a press briefing following the weekly Cabinet meeting, the CM declared that protests near Raj Bhawan will no longer be allowed, with participants being directed to designated protest zones.

Sarma also addressed the December 18 incident, confirming that an investigation would be launched into the actions of those who attempted to breach police barricades. "The city police will start a probe into the incident where protestors tried to dismantle police barricades," he said.