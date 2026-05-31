Guwahati police foil alleged robbery plot, three arrested with arms

Guwahati Police on May 31 arrested three suspected members of an alleged criminal gang believed to have been planning a series of robberies in the city.

The arrests were made during a raid conducted in the Belwali area of Boragaon under the jurisdiction of Gorchuk Police Station. Acting on specific inputs, police personnel intercepted the suspects before they could allegedly execute their plans.

During the operation, officers recovered a firearm, ammunition and several sharp weapons from the possession of the accused. The seized items included a pistol, magazines, live rounds, a dagger and a machete-like weapon. Investigators also reportedly recovered documents outlining an alleged plan for carrying out robberies in different parts of the city.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Bandhura Basumatary, Janak Basumatary and Mano Basumatary. According to police, the three are residents of Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar and Dhemaji districts respectively.

Officials stated that the timely intervention helped prevent potential criminal activities that could have affected residents and businesses in Guwahati. The suspects were taken into custody and are being questioned regarding their alleged involvement in the planned crimes and any possible links to other criminal networks.

Police have launched a detailed investigation to ascertain the full scope of the alleged conspiracy, including the source of the recovered weapons and whether additional individuals were involved.

Further legal proceedings are underway.