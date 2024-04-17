In an incident on Wednesday in Guwahati, vigilant policemen intervened and foiled an attempted kidnapping leading to the apprehension of an e-rickshaw driver.

The detained individual, identified as Dipu Rabha, was allegedly involved in the attempted abduction. The incident unfolded when a minor girl hailed the e-rickshaw to travel from Jyotinagar in the Bamunimaidam locality to attend festive Bihu dance celebrations at Chandmari.

However, instead of dropping the girl at Chandmari as requested, the accused e-rickshaw driver altered the route and began driving towards Geetanagar in Guwahati. Sensing danger, the girl reacted promptly and leaped off the e-rickshaw in a bid to escape.

The incident transpired in close proximity to the Geetanagar Police Station, where law enforcement officials were on hand to swiftly respond to the situation. They promptly apprehended the accused e-rickshaw driver, ensuring the safety of the minor girl.

Further details regarding the motives behind the attempted kidnapping and the subsequent legal actions against the arrested driver are awaited as the investigation unfolds.