Guwahati Police imposes blanket ban on processions and rallies to ease traffic flow

In a step to curb traffic congestion and ensure the unhindered movement of vehicles, the Guwahati Police have announced a complete restriction on processions, rallies, marathons, walkathons, and similar events within city limits.

The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) Imdad Ali, APS, under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, came into immediate effect.

“It is essential to manage road usage efficiently for the smooth flow of traffic in Guwahati. Processions and rallies often cause severe traffic snarls, leading to inconvenience for commuters and delays in emergency services,” the order stated.

Highlighting concerns over public safety, the police stressed that large gatherings tend to trigger crowding and congestion, posing risks to both routine commuters and emergency response systems.

The directive further warned that violations would invite punishment under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. However, the order provides space for appeal, allowing aggrieved individuals to file written objections seeking cancellation or modification of the restriction.