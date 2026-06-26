Guwahati Police imposes prohibitory order ahead of special Assam TET 2026

The Guwahati Police Commissionerate has imposed prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, ahead of the Special Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2026 scheduled to be held on June 28.

According to an order issued by the Office of the Commissioner of Police on June 25, the restrictions have been put in place to ensure the examination is conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner and to prevent any attempt at malpractice.

The Special TET examination for Lower Primary (Paper-I) and Upper Primary (Paper-II) levels for Bodo, Garo, Manipuri and Hmar medium candidates will be conducted at Panbazar Higher Secondary School in Guwahati.

The Lower Primary examination will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while the Upper Primary examination is scheduled from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

A total of 473 candidates are expected to appear for the examination, including 183 candidates for the Lower Primary paper and 290 candidates for the Upper Primary paper.

The police order noted that during previous examinations, some individuals had allegedly attempted to facilitate unfair means using internet-based platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube. Authorities also cited instances of outsiders attempting to disrupt the recruitment process.

Stating that any such incident could compromise the integrity of the examination and create law and order issues, the Commissioner of Police said prohibitory measures have been imposed under Section 163 of the BNSS to maintain public order and ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.