Guwahati police issue fresh summons after Raja Raghuvanshi's sister, TV anchor skip court appearance

Guwahati police have escalated their investigation into alleged defamatory statements made against the revered Kamakhya temple, issuing fresh summons after key suspects failed to appear for questioning as scheduled.

The Crime Branch registered a formal case (no. 04/2025) under sections 196(2)/299/302 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023, targeting a television news anchor and Shrasti Raghuwanshi, sister of the late Raja Raghuvanshi, over controversial remarks made during a broadcast interview.

According to Joint Police Commissioner Ankur Jain, the investigating officer issued notices under section 35(3) of BNSS on June 13, directing the accused to appear at the Crime Branch police station on June 23 and 24. However, none of the summoned individuals reported for questioning.

"The IO has sent 35 (3) BNSS notice to the accused named in the FIR including the anchor of the news channel and Shrishti Raghuwanshi of Indore on 13-06-2025 to appear before the Investigation Officer at Crime Branch PS on 23 and 24 June, but they did not appear before IO till date," Jain stated.

The controversy stems from a television interview where the anchor allegedly made what police describe as "unverified and highly defamatory statements" against the Maa Kamakhya Temple, one of India's most sacred Shakti Peethas. The ancient temple, located in Guwahati, holds immense religious significance for Hindu devotees across the country.

Police allege that Shrishti Raghuwanshi, appearing as the interviewee and identified as the cousin sister of the deceased Raja Raghuvanshi, endorsed the anchor's controversial assertions during the broadcast.

The investigation gained momentum after complaints that the televised statements crossed the line from journalism into defamation of religious sites. Authorities expressed concern about the potential impact on community relations in the region.

"The statements are against the revered temple of Hindu deity Maa Kamakhya of Assam, thereby hurting the religious sentiments of a particular community and disturbing public peace and communal harmony in the society. Hence, the case registered," the senior police official explained.

With the initial summons ignored, police are now exploring additional legal options to ensure the accused appear for questioning. The investigation continues as authorities work to balance religious concerns with due process requirements.