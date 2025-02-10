In a move to ensure smoother traffic flow and prevent road congestion, the Guwahati Police have imposed a blanket restriction on all processions within the city. The order, which came into immediate effect on Monday, is aimed at minimizing disruptions to commuters and emergency services caused by large gatherings on roadways.

The directive was issued by Imdad Ali, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. It underscores the inconvenience faced by the public due to traffic bottlenecks and obstructions caused by processions, which frequently disrupt the movement of vehicles.

Authorities have emphasized that this measure is intended to enhance public safety and ensure an uninterrupted commuting experience for citizens. Any violation of the order will attract punitive action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Citizens aggrieved by the directive have been provided an avenue to challenge it, as they may file a written appeal with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, requesting a review or modification of the order.

This initiative is part of the city's broader strategy to address growing traffic challenges and enhance overall urban mobility.

Meanwhile, a large cultural procession organized by Cotton University on Sunday, as part of its University Week celebrations, became a flashpoint of controversy. With over 3,000 students from various departments participating in the grand event showcasing Assam’s vibrant cultural heritage, the procession faced hurdles as the Kamrup Metro District Administration had not granted the requisite permissions.

The situation escalated into tensions within the university, leading to disagreements between members of the Cotton University Students' Unity Forum and faculty members over the administration’s stance on the matter.