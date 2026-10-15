Guwahati Police have issued a set of strict guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations in the city, focusing on noise control, security arrangements, crowd management and road safety.

According to the guidelines, puja committees will not be allowed to play loud music through microphones after 10 pm. Every puja committee must also ensure that volunteers remain present at the pandals throughout the night. Trained volunteers will be deployed to assist with security and crowd management.

Police personnel will keep watch over puja pandals in plain clothes, while the installation of CCTV cameras at every puja venue has been made mandatory.

To regulate crowd movement, separate entry and exit routes must be arranged for men and women at puja pandals. The police have also warned of strict action against people found consuming alcohol during the celebrations.

Road safety will remain a key focus, with both motorcycle riders and pillion passengers required to wear helmets.

Special arrangements have also been made for the immersion of Durga idols at Pandu and Lachit Ghat.

The guidelines aim to ensure that the festivities are conducted safely and peacefully, with puja committees and visitors expected to comply with the prescribed rules.