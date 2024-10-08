As the annual Durga Puja celebrations approach, local authorities in Guwahati have introduced a robust plan designed to ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience for both residents and visitors. This initiative is part of the administration's commitment to facilitate smooth festivities amid the anticipated surge in crowds.

To alleviate traffic congestion during the celebrations, several route restrictions have been implemented. The administration encourages everyone, especially those eager to engage in pandal hopping, to familiarize themselves with the updated traffic regulations and the enhanced safety measures that have been put in place.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has undertaken significant measures to maintain optimal road conditions, prioritizing dust-free and well-kept thoroughfares. Notably, key routes including the elevated corridor from Guwahati Club to Noonmati, Cycle Factory Junction, and Downtown Hospital are currently undergoing road widening. These efforts aim to improve traffic flow, enabling participants to fully immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere without undue delays.

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In a bid to heighten security during the celebrations, the Smart City Corporation has installed 100 CCTV cameras along GS Road, featuring advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and facial recognition technology. This initiative is set to enhance safety and provide a reassuring presence for those attending the festivities.

Adding to the city's festive allure, over 15,000 LED lights have been strategically placed across 60 wards, illuminating the streets in vibrant colors. Additionally, emergency high-voltage lights are on standby, ready to respond to any unforeseen contingencies that may arise.

To ensure a continuous water supply throughout the Durga Puja celebrations, the Jal Board is diligently working to manage resources effectively, reinforcing the administration's commitment to a joyful and hassle-free festive experience for all.