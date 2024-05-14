The Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Guwahati on May 14 issued a public release to inform residents of restrictions in vehicular movement ahead of the IPL match of the 2024 league to be held in Guwahati on May 15.

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) and Guwahati Traffic Police held a joint press conference at ACA Barsapara in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Jayanta Sarathi Bora and ACA General Secretary Tridip Konwar.

The press release stated that restrictions would be imposed on May 15 and May 19 in view of the Indian Premier League 2024 which will be held at ACA Barsapara. It said, “To ensure safety of common public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently abled persons on the road and to ensure free passage to the emergency vehicles like ambulances, fire tenders, school buses, etc.. the following restrictions on the movement of vehicular traffic shall be imposed…”

The restrictions imposed by the traffic department are:



1. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 4 wheeler and above shall be restricted on NH-27 falling under Guwahati City, GS Road, B.K Kakati Road, A.K Azad Road, AK Dev Road, Kula Basumatary Road, FA Road, Dhopoliya Road, Bishnupur Road, MG Road, AT Road, RMC Road, GNB Road and Kahilipara Road from 3 PM to 12 Midnight on May 15 and May 19, 2024.



2. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 3 wheeler and above and slow moving commercial vehicles/carts shall be restricted on GS Road, B.K Kakati Road, A.K Azad Road, AK Dev Road, Kula Basumatary Road, FA Road, Dhopoliya Road, Bishnupur Road, MG Road, AT Road, RMC Road, GNB Road and Kahilipara Road from 3 PM to 12 Midnight on May 15 and 19, 2024,



3. On May 15 and 19, 2024, A.K. Azad Road (Arya Nagar to Lokhra Chariali) shall be one way from 3 PM onwards and the vehicles will be allowed to ply from Birubari Tiniali/Arya Nagar side towards Lokhra Chariali. Spectators are advised to take this route preferably.



4. For the vehicles coming from Lokhra Chariali towards Arya Nagar side, diversion will be done at Lalganesh Tiniali point towards Hayat Hospital, Kahilipara road. Only the vehicles with car passes will be allowed to ply from Lalganesh Tiniali towards Barsapara.



5. On May 15 and 19 May, 2024, Barsapara Road from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali shall be one way for vehicles with car passes, Vehicles without car passes shall not be allowed to enter either from Barsapara Tiniali or Dhirenpara.



6. This restriction will not hamper in any way the movement of emergency vehicles like Fire Tenders, Ambulances, Life Saving Drugs, Vehicles carrying Oxygen Cylinders, School Buses and local residents etc.



7. No vehicle will be allowed to park on either side of the road from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali (Kula Basumatary Road), Cycle Factory to Lal Ganesh Tiniali (A.K. Azad Road) and from Ambari Tiniali to Champawati High School (A.K Dev Road).



8. One side parking on the road will be allowed from Chamapwati High School to Garchuk (A.K Deb Road), from Dakhingaon Tiniali towards NEF College (Dakhingaon Road).



9. Meanwhile, the entry gates to the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on May 15 and 19, 2024 have also been specified.

Gate No-1B: Will enter via A.K. Azad Road Barsapara Tiniali to Barsapara Stadium.



There will be six gates for the entry of spectators -



1. Gate No. 2 on Barsapara Road - will enter via Barsapara Tiniali (AK Azad Road).



2. Gate No. 3 on R.G. Baruah Path - will enter via Barsapara Tiniali via R.G Baruah Path on Rolling Mill Tiniali via Godrej Gali/Rolling Mill (AK Azad Road)



3. Gate No. 4 on Rolling Mill Road - will enter via Rolling Mill Tiniali via Godrej Goli/Rolling Mill Path (AK Azad Road)



4. Gate No. 5 on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path will enter via Raghunath Path on AK Dev Road.



5. Gate No. 6 on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path will enter via Raghunath Path on AK Dev Road.



6. Gate No 7 on Barsapara road Will enter via Barsapara Tiniali (AK Azad Road) and Dhirenpara Tiniali (A.K Dev Road)



Parking of Vehicles will be as follows:



Coming via A.K. Deb Road:



1. Champabati Field (approx. 200 LMVS)



2. Datalpara Field (approx. 200 LMVS)



3. Champabati Field to Garchuk Tinali (Single line road side parking in one side). (approx. 500 LMVs)



4. Ambari Rangpathar Field. (approx. 200 Two Wheeler)



5. RCTRC Field, Fatasil Ambari. (approx. 50 LMVs)



Coming via A.K. Azad Road:



1. Lutuma Field (approx. 250 LMVs)



2. Arya Nagar Field (approx. 300 LMVs)



3. Rolling Mill parking field. (approx. 80 LMVs)



4. Cycle Factory Field near Vishal Marriage Hall (approx. 70 LMVS)



5. Road side Parking: Dakhingaon Tiniali to NEF College (approx. 200 LMVs)



6. New Padmashree Club Field, SR Choudhury Path, Kahilipara, (approx. 40 LMVS)