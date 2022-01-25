GUWAHATI: The Guwahati City Police today launched a 24*7 Information & Distress Support Line for citizens of the City.

The people of the Guwahati can share any credible information on illegal activities with the Police as well as reach out to the Police for help if in distress. Citizens can send messages on either of these WhatsApp numbers.

Speaking about this initiative, the Commissioner of Police, Shri Harmeet Singh, IPS, said, "Our drug Infoline generated good leads. We wanted to expand the horizon and apply the learnings from there to provide easier access to the citizens, so that they are able to reach out to us in need through these numbers for support."