Police in Guwahati have busted a major extortion racket that tried to recently extort money from a spa clinic in the city.

Chandmari Police arrested a woman identified as Rumi Nayak earlier today who has been stated to be the mastermind behind the entire extortion racket.

The arrest comes in after news broke out that the extortion gang tried to blackmail and extort money after obtaining footage of what went on inside a spa in Guwahati's Rajgarh locality.

The owner of the spa filed a complaint against the gang on Tuesday at the Chandmari Police Station. In the complaint, it was mentioned mentioned how 10 to 15 people entered the spa and took the visuals. The mastermind woman was also named in the complaint based on which Chandmari Police launched a probe.

Following the woman's arrest, the rest of the gang members have been absconding and police are on the lookout for them.

CCTV visuals from around the spa establishment first showed a group of ten to fifteen people barging in while forming different groups, posing as reporters. The group took videos inside the spa clinic following which they allegedly blackmailed the spa clinic owner while demanding money. The main accused Rumi Nayak was also present there posing a reporter, claiming to work for some local new portal.

Meanwhile, Chandmari Police have filed an FIR under six nnon-bailable offences against the culprits. It has come to light that the extortion gang has been conning and blackmailing people for some time now. The gang members are stated to hail from Hajo and Mukalmua. Apart from Rumi Nayak, the other accused persons have been identified as Babul Ansari, Amarjyoti Deka, Rubul Barman and Chintu Ali.

Meanwhile, reports have come in that Rumi Nayak has named another mastermind identified as Farooque Ahmed in their criminal activities.