Guwahati Police orders probe into alleged incident involving Bharalumukh cops, media personnel

Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta has ordered an inquiry into an alleged incident involving personnel of Bharalumukh Police Station and media personnel, following allegations and counter-allegations that surfaced after the incident on Tuesday, September 22 night.

Mahanta has assigned Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Debajit Nath to conduct the inquiry and ascertain the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident. Nath has been directed to submit a factual report at the earliest.

In an official order, Mahanta said the matter had come to his notice through “allegations, counter allegations and social media posts” concerning an incident involving media personnel and personnel of Bharalumukh Police Station on the night of September 22.

“Dr. Debajit Nath, APS, DCP (Crime), is hereby entrusted with conducting an inquiry into the matter. He shall ascertain the facts and circumstances relating to the incident and submit a factual report to the undersigned at the earliest,” the order stated.

The inquiry follows allegations that the officer-in-charge and a sub-inspector of Bharalumukh Police Station allegedly misbehaved with journalists who had gathered outside the police station on Tuesday night.

According to reports, the journalists were present to gather information about a narcotics seizure involving cannabis when the alleged altercation took place. Police personnel, including the OC and the sub-inspector, were accused of misbehaving with the media personnel.

The sub-inspector has been identified as Lipika Chetia. Reports have also referred to a previous controversy involving Chetia during her posting in Mangaldoi, where she was allegedly accused of misbehaving with a patient.

The latest allegations are subject to the inquiry ordered by the police commissioner. Further details are awaited.