Guwahati police raid beauty parlour and spa over alleged illegal activities, 9 detained

Guwahati city police conducted a raid at a beauty parlour and spa located on Zoo Road following allegations that illegal activities were being carried out from the premises.

According to sources, the operation was conducted at S&D Parlour based on specific inputs received by the police indicating that alleged immoral activities were taking place inside the establishment.

During the raid, police detained around nine young women from the premises for questioning. Officials stated that preliminary suspicion points to possible involvement in unethical activities; however, verification and investigation are currently underway.

Police also claimed to have recovered several objectionable items during the search operation. The seized materials have been taken into custody and are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities have not disclosed the identities of those detained. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.