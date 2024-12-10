Guwahati Police, through their Cyber Crime Police Station, have successfully recovered Rs 2,35,310 that was credited back into the bank account of a victim who fell prey to a fake online investment scam.

The victim, a resident of Satgaon, had earlier lost a staggering Rs 15,00,000 to the fraudulent scheme.

Taking to their official X handle, Guwahati Police shared the update, stating, “A team from Cyber PS recovered Rs 2,35,310 after it was credited into the bank account of the victim. Effort is on to recover more funds.”

The case highlights the growing threat of online scams and the proactive steps being taken by law enforcement to address such incidents.



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The Cyber Crime team is continuing its investigation to trace and recover the remaining amount while also working to identify and apprehend the culprits behind the fraudulent operation.

Authorities have urged citizens to exercise caution while engaging in online financial transactions and investment schemes, emphasizing the importance of verifying the authenticity of such platforms.

This recovery is part of the police's broader efforts to combat cybercrime in Guwahati, which has seen an uptick in incidents involving digital fraud.