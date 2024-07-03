In a significant breakthrough, a team from the Cyber Police Station (PS) of the City Police has successfully recovered Rs 39,375.24 after a Hatigaon resident was defrauded of Rs 61,000.

The victim was duped through a fake Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) call.

The victim reported the incident to the authorities, detailing how the fraudsters impersonated APDCL officials and convinced him to transfer the money under false pretenses.

Acting swiftly, the Cyber PS team traced the fraudulent transaction and managed to recover a substantial portion of the stolen amount.

The recovered funds, totaling Rs 39,375.24, have already been credited back to the victim's bank account. T

his recovery highlights the efficiency and dedication of the City Police's Cyber PS in combating cybercrime and safeguarding citizens' financial interests.