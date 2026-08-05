Guwahati Police recover rented vehicle being taken to Nagaland for illegal sale; Six arrested

Guwahati Police have recovered a rented vehicle that was allegedly being taken to Nagaland for illegal sale after it was not returned to its owner upon the expiry of the rental period. Six persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to Guwahati Police, the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Hatigaon Police Station launched an operation after receiving information that the rented vehicle, bearing registration number AS-01-GN-2716, had not been returned by the accused.

Using GPS tracking and coordinated action with Titabor Police Station and Mariani Police Station, the police intercepted the vehicle and apprehended six accused involved in the alleged racket.

The arrested persons have been identified as Kaustav Jyoti Saikia of Golaghat, Bhaskar Barua of Golaghat, Prandip Baruah of Mariani, Anurag Choudhary of Mariani, Abhinash Saikia of Golaghat and Bikash Das of Golaghat.

During the operation, police also recovered and seized two other vehicles suspected to be linked to the case—a Bolero Pickup (AS-22-AC-0643) and a Mahindra Thar (AR-01-P-3745)—along with the rented vehicle.

Police said legal action has been initiated against the accused, and further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the group was involved in a wider vehicle theft and illegal sale network.