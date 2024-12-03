A team from Cyber Police Station (Cyber PS) in Guwahati has recovered Rs 90,837 and credited it back to the account of a victim who fell prey to a sophisticated “digital arrest” scam.

The victim had earlier lost a staggering Rs 48,40,844 in the fraudulent operation.

The scam, known for its elaborate tactics, lures individuals into believing they are under legal scrutiny and demands money under the guise of resolving alleged legal issues.

Digital arrest refers to a cyber scam where fraudsters, posing as law enforcement officials, deceive victims into believing they have committed a serious crime and must stay visible online until their demands are met, exploiting fear to extort money.

The Guwahati Cyber PS has been at the forefront of combating online scams, often deploying advanced tracking tools and engaging with banking networks to intercept illicit financial transactions.

Punjab Police has arrested two Assam-based men for their alleged involvement in cases of "digital fraud", officials said on Monday.



Also Read: Punjab police nabs two Assam-based men in 'digital arrest' cyber fraud case

Those arrested have been identified as Najrul Ali and Midul Ali, they said.

Digital arrest refers to a cyber scam where fraudsters, posing as law enforcement officials, deceive victims into believing they have committed a serious crime and must stay visible online until their demands are met, exploiting fear to extort money.

The matter came to light when a 76-year-old retired government officer filed a complaint with the cybercrime division that some people claiming to be from the Mumbai Cyber Crime had duped him of Rs 76 lakh by putting him under 'Digital Arrest' via WhatsApp call, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

The caller accused the victim of conniving with a criminal who indulged in money laundering and also claimed that a subpoena had been issued in his name by the Bombay High Court, the complainant told the police.

Efforts to recover the remaining amount are ongoing, with officials optimistic about tracing more funds in the coming days.