As the vibrant Durga Puja celebrations draw near, Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah has issued an advisory emphasizing the need for careful coordination and adherence to safety protocols.

Addressing the puja organizers, Barah underscored the importance of shared responsibility: “Credit to you if the puja is held smoothly, but it’s your fault even if there is an anomaly.”

In a bid to ensure a seamless celebration, the police administration has released a comprehensive list of DOs and DON'Ts, outlining essential measures for the safety and security of all participants.

Key DOs:

1. Obtain Permission: Organizers must secure all necessary permissions from local authorities before constructing puja pandals.

2. Collaborate with Authorities**: Cooperation with police and local administration is crucial to maintaining security.

3. Medical Team: A medical team must be on standby for any emergencies.

4. Volunteer List: A detailed list of office bearers and volunteers, who should be identifiable and trained, must be submitted to the nearest police station.

5. Crowd Management: Separate entry and exit points for males and females should be implemented for crowd control.

6. CCTV Surveillance: Proper installation of CCTV cameras in and around the pandal is mandatory.

7. Help Desk: A 24x7 help desk should be established to assist visitors.

8. Lighting: Adequate lighting and backup generators must be ensured.

9. Emergency Area: An emergency access and evacuation area should be designated.

10. Cleanliness: The pandal and its surrounding areas must be kept clean throughout the celebration.

11. Safety Certifications: All electrical and sound equipment must have fitness certificates for safety.

12. Noise Control: Noise levels should remain within permissible limits and designated hours.

13. Eco-friendly Materials: Use of biodegradable materials for pandals and idols is encouraged.

14. Fire Safety: Fire safety equipment must be readily available.

15. Immersion Guidelines: Follow designated routes and timings for idol immersions.

16. Drinking Water: Adequate arrangements for drinking water must be in place.

17. Traffic Compliance: Avoid blocking roads by coordinating with authorities.

18. VIP Notifications: Inform the police about any expected VIP visits in advance.

19. Peaceful Celebrations: Foster a peaceful environment throughout the festivities.

20. Public Announcements: Regular announcements should be made to promote safety and security awareness.

21. No-Tobacco and Alcohol-Free Zones: Designate the area as a “no-tobacco and alcohol-free zone.”

22. Pandal Security: Ensure security at the pandal, even when empty, especially at night.

23. Violation Penalties: Any violations will reflect on the respective puja committees.

24. Devotee Control**: Senior members should manage the behavior of devotees and revelers.

25. Personnel Instructions: All workers and volunteers must be instructed on the guidelines.

Key DON'Ts:

1. No Forceful Donations: Avoid illegal or forceful collection of donations.

2. No Overcrowding: Take measures to prevent overcrowding at pandals.

3. No Public Thoroughfare Obstructions: Ensure puja pandals do not block public roads or traffic.

4. No Firecrackers During Immersion: To avoid accidents, refrain from bursting firecrackers during immersion ceremonies.

5. Parking Restrictions: No parking within 100 meters of the pandal.

6. No Non-Eco-Friendly Materials: Avoid using plastic or non-biodegradable materials.

7. Adhere to Noise Limits: Respect noise limits and restricted hours.

8. Eco-friendly Immersion: Ensure water bodies are not polluted during idol immersion.

9. No Unauthorized Processions: Only conduct processions with proper permissions.

10. Respect Religious Harmony: Avoid any acts of religious intolerance.

11. No Flammable Materials: Prohibit combustible substances in or around puja pandals.

12. Play Devotional Songs Only: During idol immersions, only devotional songs should be played.

13. Avoid Road Blockades: Pandals should not cause disruptions to normal traffic flow.

Commissioner Barah reiterated the importance of following these guidelines and warned that violations will lead to strict action.

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