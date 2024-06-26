The Guwahati Police successfully traced and rescued three minor schoolgirls who had gone missing from their school premises in Noonmati, Guwahati.

The girls were traced to New Jalpaiguri with the coordinated efforts of a team from the Noonmati Police Station and the Railway Police Force (RPF) on Tuesday.

According to police reports, the incident unfolded after the students, all attending Sunshine Public School in Noonmati, disappeared following their arrival at the school on Monday. Subsequent investigations revealed that the girls had boarded a train bound for West Bengal from Guwahati Railway Station.

Sources indicated that on Tuesday morning, the girls reached out to their families via video call from Alipurduar, West Bengal, confirming their location.

The Guwahati Police swiftly responded to the situation, announcing the successful rescue on social media. "A team from Noonmati Police Station, assisted by RPF, rescued three minor girls from New Jalpaiguri last night. They are being brought back to Guwahati to reunite with their families," the police statement read.

The families of the girls expressed relief upon learning of their rescue, marking an end to the distressing episode that began with their sudden disappearance from school premises.

Also read: Assam: Fatal accident on NH-17 claims truck driver's life in Dhubri, one injured