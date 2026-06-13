Guwahati Police rescue cattle, intercept vehicle near Gorchuk; probe underway amid ongoing crackdown
Gorchuk Police intercepted a vehicle near the Gorchuk Flyover and rescued three cattle. Investigators are questioning the occupants and checking for links to a wider smuggling network.
- The vehicle was stopped during a routine operation by district police
- Police identified intercepted vehicle bearing registration number AS13L8485 during checks
- Occupants of the vehicle are being questioned about the cattle movement
In a continuing crackdown on illegal cattle transportation and smuggling activities, a team from Gorchuk Police Station under the West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) intercepted a vehicle near the Gorchuk Flyover in Guwahati and rescued three cattle.
According to police, the intercepted vehicle bearing registration number AS13L8485 was stopped during a routine operation, leading to the rescue of two bulls and one cow. The occupants of the vehicle are being questioned, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the cattle.
The latest seizure comes amid a series of similar operations conducted by Guwahati Police and other law enforcement agencies across Assam in recent months. Authorities have intensified surveillance and enforcement measures against illegal cattle transportation, resulting in multiple rescues, vehicle seizures, and arrests.
Police officials said investigations are continuing to determine whether the case is linked to a larger cattle smuggling network operating in the region. Further details are awaited.
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