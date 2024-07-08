The Guwahati Police have successfully rescued two girls, including a minor, from traffickers in Bihar, according to reports on Monday.

On June 29, 2024, Rekha Devi lodged a complaint at the Bhangagarh Police Station, stating that her daughter Sindhu Kumari (18) had been pressuring her to buy a new mobile phone. When her demand was refused, Sindhu went to the house of another girl, Saniyara Parbin, and subsequently, both girls went missing.

Following the missing persons report, the Bhangagarh Police initiated an extensive investigation. An unidentified person contacted Sindhu Kumari’s family, demanding Rs 30,000 for her release. The call was traced to Purnia, Bihar.

A police team from Bhangagarh Police Station was dispatched to Purnia. During a search operation, they apprehended Tanveer Alom, the individual responsible for the extortion call, and successfully rescued both girls.

Further investigation revealed that the girls, planning to travel to Delhi, encountered Sikandar Ali (38) at Paltan Bazaar Railway Station in Guwahati. Ali promised to assist them in reaching Delhi but instead handed them over to Idrish Ali (27) from Basistha.

Idrish Ali and his wife Babli, along with Khairun Nessa from West Bengal, took the girls to Siliguri by bus and sold them to a man named Akbor in Bihar for Rs. 1,10,000. Akbor then handed the girls over to Tanvir Alom (35), who forced them into sex work in Bihar’s Rawta.

With substantial evidence against the involved individuals, the police arrested Idrish Ali from Pilinkata, Basistha, and Sikandar Ali from Paltanbazar Railway Station. During the investigation, it was also discovered that Khairun Nessa, who was staying at Idrish Ali’s house, was planning to take another girl to the brothel in Bihar. She was arrested, and all four accused have been presented before the judicial magistrate and placed in police custody.

The investigation is ongoing to apprehend Idrish Ali’s wife, who is currently absconding.