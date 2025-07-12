Guwahati Police secure convictions in two child abuse cases under POCSO Act

In a significant stride toward ensuring justice for child victims of sexual offences, the Guwahati City Police have secured convictions in two separate cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Both cases have been registered at the Paltan Bazar Police Station.

In Case No. 105/24, the court sentenced Chandan Bora to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor. He was also fined ₹10,000. The swift filing of the charge sheet and strong presentation of evidence led to a successful conviction within a year of the incident. The case was thoroughly investigated by officers of the Paltan Bazar Police Station.

In a more grievous case, Case No. 519/23, Jayanta Talukdar was sentenced to life imprisonment for repeatedly sexually abusing his 14-year-old relative. The survivor, in a brave move, had disclosed the abuse to a school teacher, who informed the family. An FIR was subsequently lodged at the Paltan Bazar Police Station, leading to Talukdar’s arrest.

The court, after assessing detailed evidence and testimonies, imposed a life sentence along with a ₹1 lakh fine. WSI Jitumoni Rabha, the investigating officer in the case, was commended for her meticulous and sensitive handling of the investigation, which was instrumental in securing the conviction.

The Guwahati Police Commissionerate praised the officers involved, affirming that these outcomes reflect the department’s unwavering commitment to delivering justice in cases of child abuse. The Commissionerate added that such efforts underline the importance of timely legal intervention and compassionate policing in ensuring child protection.