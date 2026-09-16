Guwahati: Police seize 69 ATM cards, 63 passbooks in raid on suspected online gaming network

Assam police seized 69 ATM/debit cards, 63 bank passbooks and digital evidence during a raid at Tupamari in Assam’s Kamrup district in connection with suspected online gaming and chip-selling activities.

Acting on credible information, a police team raided the residence of Rafiqul Islam, son of Mubark Ali, at No. 1 Tupamari village. The operation was led by Boko-Chaygaon Co-District Superintendent of Police (CDSP) Jankishore Gogoi, APS, along with Tupamari Police Outpost In-Charge Champak Kalita, Nagarbera Police Station Officer-in-Charge Harjit Das and other personnel.

During the raid, police recovered a mobile phone containing the ChipSeller application, which allegedly contained details of gaming chip purchases and sales as well as earnings. The application showed total earnings of Rs 3,87,499, police said.

Investigators also recovered Chip Seller.apk and base.apk files from the device. WhatsApp and Telegram conversations related to chip transactions, payments and payout accounts were found on the phone.

The seizure also included 69 ATM/debit cards belonging to different individuals and 63 passbooks belonging to different persons, including 58 Bank of India passbooks. Police also recovered UPI details, other payment-related information and QR codes.

The seized digital and financial material is being examined to trace the flow of money, determine the scale of the alleged online gaming operation and identify other individuals who may be linked to the network.

Police said further investigation would be based on the digital and financial evidence recovered during the operation.

The raid is part of a series of operations led by CDSP Jankishore Gogoi and his team against suspected illegal activities in the Boko-Chaygaon area.

Earlier, police had conducted coordinated anti-narcotics operations across several police station areas, including Nagarbera, Goroimari, Sonatoli Police Outpost, Chaygaon, Mandira Police Outpost and Samaria Police Outpost, resulting in the arrest of several people in connection with suspected drug-related activities.

Investigators are continuing to examine the evidence gathered in the Tupamari case to establish the alleged financial network and determine whether further action is required.