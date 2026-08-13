Guwahati Police seize drugs worth Rs 39.4 crore near ISBT, two arrested

Guwahati Police intercepted a truck near the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) and seized drugs estimated to be worth ₹39.4 crore, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on August 13.

According to Sarma, the operation led to the recovery of 10 soap cases containing heroin and 1,40,000 Yaba tablets. Two people were arrested in connection with the seizure.

Sharing details of the operation on social media, Sarma wrote, “Mirror mirror on the wall, tell me how much drugs in all? ₹39.4 crore!”

He said the seizure was part of the state's ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking and described the operation as one aimed at “saving the future of our youth”.

The latest seizure adds to a series of major drug recoveries by Assam Police in recent months. Police have repeatedly intercepted consignments being transported into the state from neighbouring regions, with heroin and Yaba among the substances recovered.