In a major crackdown on the illegal drug trade, the Guwahati Police confiscated narcotics worth Rs. 8 lakh from the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in the Gorchuk area of the city.

According to authorities, the Gorchuk Police conducted an operation in the region and seized at least ten soap packs carrying narcotics.

It has come to light that drug peddlers were attempting to carry narcotics from Silchar to Guwahati when they were apprehended at ISBT.

Also Read: Assam: Cachar Police busts narcotics smuggling racket, seizes suspected heroin and yaba tablets worth crores

The confiscated narcotics are thought to have a market worth of roughly Rs. 8 lakh.

Additionally, three drug peddlers have been caught in connection with the seizure.

The peddlers have been identified as Amir Ali, Firoz Ali and Habibur Rahman.

On April 11, Cachar Police conducted a special operation in Bagador, Silchar, and seized 50 packets of soap cases containing suspected heroin, 30,000 Yaba tablets, and a significant amount of cash. Two persons, identified as Rohimuddin and Haseena Begum, were arrested in connection with the seizure.

As per police sources, the narcotics substances are suspected to have been smuggled from Churachandpur, Manipur, to Assam, and their market value is estimated to be around 10 crores.

This comes just a day after the police in Karimganj district seized a large quantity of narcotics substances and apprehended one person in connection to the matter. During a search operation in Badarpur and Patharkandi areas, the police seized around 22,000 Yaba tablets and 853 bottles of phensydyl cough syrup.