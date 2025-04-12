In a stringent move to curb reckless driving and noise pollution, the Guwahati Traffic Police have intensified enforcement drives targeting unruly bikers across multiple city locations. Launched on March 29, the operation has already led to the seizure of over 50 modified bikes and scooters for breaching traffic regulations.

According to official sources, more than 100 two-wheelers and four-wheelers have been impounded in April alone. A significant number of these vehicles were found fitted with illegal modified silencers, contributing heavily to noise pollution and disrupting the peace of residential and commercial areas.

Authorities also reported instances of bikers performing stunts on public roads, risking not only their lives but also endangering the safety of commuters. These acts of negligence have sparked concerns among residents, with many calling for stricter enforcement to ensure public safety and road discipline.

The traffic department has assured that heavy fines and legal action will be initiated against the violators under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Additionally, officials are examining CCTV footage from various traffic junctions to identify further offenders and extend the crackdown.