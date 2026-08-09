Guwahati: Police seize suspected beef, buffalo meat packets in Hatigaon, one arrested

Police in Guwahati seized 9.640 kg of suspected beef and 3 kg of meat packets labelled as buffalo meat during a raid at a rented premises in the Hatigaon area on August 7 morning, and arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the alleged illegal possession and sale of meat products.

Acting on specific source information regarding the alleged illegal slaughter of cattle and unlawful possession and sale of beef products, a team from Hatigaon Police Station conducted the raid at around 8:45 am at a rented premises belonging to Rehena Begum and occupied by Rohul Amin at Pragati Path under Hatigaon Police Station in Kamrup Metropolitan district.

During the search, police recovered and seized 9.640 kg of suspected beef products along with 3 kg of meat packets labelled as buffalo meat.

The police apprehended Rohul Amin, 31, son of Ibrahim Ali and a resident of Garemari Pathar under Barpeta Police Station in Barpeta district, in connection with the case.

Following the seizure, Hatigaon Police Station registered Case No. 164/2026 under Sections 61(2), 196 and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, read with Section 13(1) of the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, and Section 11(1)(l) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Police said further investigation into the case is underway.