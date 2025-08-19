Guwahati police summon journalists Karan Thapar, Siddharth Varadarajan on sedition-linked case

The Guwahati Police has summoned senior journalists Siddharth Varadarajan and Karan Thapar in connection with a case registered on sedition charges, according to the notices.

The two journalists, both with digital media platform The Wire, have been asked to appear before the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police on August 22.

The identical summonses stated: "It is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain the facts and circumstances from you, in relation to the present investigation."

However, no FIR or charges were provided to the accused scribes along with the summonses, an official of The Wire said. The police have not shared any information about the case. Repeated calls made to senior police officials for details went unanswered.

While Varadarajan’s summons was received on August 14, Thapar got his on Monday. The notices warned:

"Failure to attend/comply with the terms of this notice can render you liable for arrest."

The summonses were issued by Crime Branch Inspector Soumarjyoti Ray, referring to FIR (No.: 03/2025) registered at the Crime Branch under sections 152, 196, 197(1)(D)/3(6), 353, 45, and 61 of the BNS.

Section 152 of BNS addresses acts endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India. It effectively replaced Section 124A of the IPC, which was put on hold by the Supreme Court in May 2022. (PTI)