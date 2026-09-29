Guwahati police tighten hotel checks after student death, warn lodging facilities against rule violations

In the wake of the death of 22-year-old student Nimisha Thakuria, Guwahati Police has directed hotels, lodges and guest houses across the city to strictly follow prescribed guest verification and record-keeping procedures.

The directions were issued during a meeting of owners and managers of temporary lodging facilities with Guwahati DCP Bolin Deuri on September 29.

During the meeting, the DCP stressed the need for accommodation providers to properly verify and maintain details of all guests before allowing them to stay.

Police particularly emphasised greater vigilance when young men and women book rooms and directed hotel authorities to ensure that required identification documents are checked and recorded.

“Police directed all accommodation facilities to ensure that the police helpline number is displayed in every room, also instructed owners and managers not to allot rooms to young men and women without proper identification documents,” Deuri said.

Police warned that strict action would be taken against hotels, lodges and guest houses found violating the prescribed rules.

The meeting was part of a police awareness drive aimed at preventing criminal activities and strengthening vigilance at temporary accommodation facilities.

Police officials said criminal incidents can occur at such establishments and stressed the importance of hotel management remaining alert and cooperating with law enforcement agencies.

Several owners and managers of hotels, lodges and guest houses from the Fatasil Ambari area attended the meeting.

The police urged all accommodation providers to cooperate with the authorities and ensure that guest information is properly verified, recorded and maintained in accordance with the rules.