The city of Guwahati has been witnessing a poor Air Quality Index for a couple of days from now.

Dust and debris have degraded the air composition causing the people to face problems in the city.

With this, the Air Quality Index continues to remain alarming at 293 till 7 pm.

Following this, several Guwahati-bound flights have been diverted to Kolkata due to poor visibility on February 8.

As per reports, Air Asia Flight 9I 743, and Spice Jet flights SJ 696 and SJ 216 diverted to Kolkota. Further Akasha and Flybig airlines have also been diverted due to low visibility.

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On the otherhand, the Enforcement Branch of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) conducted a drive on February 6 which entailed vigorous and surprise checks at several construction sites in and around Guwahati city amid the plummeting air quality levels.

According to reports, dust and debris emerging from construction sites have led to air pollution consequently bringing about plummeting air quality levels in the city.

Earlier on February 5, the Superintendent, of Gauhati Medical College Hospital, Assam taking to his Twitter handle wrote, "Guwahati is so dry.No rains for 3 months. My personal opinion is GMC should water the plants, trees, and sprinkle the roads so that dust allergy does not take the upper hand. We are seeing lots of Respiratory tract infections these days.I think it is possible with the mighty Brahmaputra."