In a highly anticipated election held on June 3, journalist Susmita Goswami emerged victorious as the President of the Guwahati Press Club (GPC). The club, which serves as a platform for journalists in the region, witnessed an impressive turnout despite the scorching temperatures. Goswami secured a total of 422 votes, reflecting the confidence and support she garnered from the members.

Meanwhile, Sanjoy Ray clinched the position of General Secretary with a resounding victory, securing 466 votes.

The newly elected executive body of GPC also includes Jatin Bhagawati, who became the Vice President after receiving 458 votes. Additionally, Aloka Boruah secured the position of Vice President (reserved for women) with an impressive tally of 427 votes.

The GPC elections witnessed fierce competition among the 25 candidates who vied for the ten crucial positions within the club's executive body. These positions included President, Vice President, General Secretary, Assistant General Secretary, Organizing Secretary, Treasurer, Cultural Secretary, and Sports Secretary.

Out of the total 998 registered members of the Guwahati Press Club, an impressive 906 members exercised their voting rights, demonstrating the active participation and engagement of the club's members in the electoral process.

The Guwahati Press Club expressed its gratitude to the senior journalists who served as observers during the election and the junior journalists who volunteered their time and effort to ensure a smooth and transparent electoral process. Their collective efforts ensured the integrity and fairness of the elections.