Guwahati puja pandal honours Indian Army, pays tribute to Zubeen Garg

Guwahati's Chatribari Sarbajanin Debopujasthan Samity has chosen a patriotic theme for this year’s Durga Puja pandal, highlighting the Indian Army and the sacrifices of its soldiers. The elaborate pandal features a Goddess Durga idol flanked by cutouts of fighter jets and submarines, while statues of army personnel in full uniform add a lifelike touch.

The pandal also includes a dedicated tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away on September 19. A photo collage tracing Garg’s journey in the entertainment industry has been installed, allowing devotees to remember his contributions.

Devatu Basu, a member of the organising committee, told ANI that the Samity has been setting up themed Durga Puja pandals since 1954. “We aim to send a message through our themes. Previously, we focused on a library theme, and this year we chose the Indian Army. We also wanted to honour Zubeen Garg, who remains alive in our hearts,” Basu said.

Durga Puja, also called Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, celebrates the goddess Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasur. According to Hindu tradition, the goddess visits her devotees’ homes during this period to bless them. In 2025, the festival begins on September 28 (Shashthi) and concludes on October 2 (Vijayadashami).