A firing incident has been reported in Guwahati's Panjabari area on November 21.

Notably, bike-borne miscreants opened fire at a person in the broad daylight early today.

The manager of Purabi Dairy Ranjit Bora sustained a bullet injury on his head after miscreants opened fire at him.

Speaking to India Today NE, Guwahati Police Commissioner Harmeet Singh said, "The victim has been shifted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and the DCP has also reached the hospital to take stock of the situation.

According to reports, the incident took place when the victim was on his way to the bank to deposit money in ICICI bank.

Bora was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment, however, succumbs to his injuries.

Locals alleged that some unknown miscreants on a bike (hero glamour) opened fire at him and snatched away his cash which was supposed to be deposited in the bank.

This is a breaking story, more details awaited.