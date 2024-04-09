In a tragic incident unfolding on Tuesday morning, a Public Works Department (PWD) surveyor lost his life after being struck by a speeding dumper truck in the Kahilipara area of Guwahati. The fatal collision occurred at the premises of the Axom Sarva Siksha Abhijan Mission.

The victim identified as Nikhil Deka (35) hailing from Dalong ghat in Sipajhar under Darrang district was fatally injured in the accident. Initial reports indicate that the dumper truck, bearing registration number AS09C9666, was descending from a hilltop when the driver lost control, crashing into the walls of the office building. Remarkably, this marks the third such incident reported at the same location.

Notably, two prior accidents in May 2022 and June 2023 had witnessed similar speeding dumper truck collisions. Following the tragedy, city police swiftly responded to the scene, retrieving Deka's body for a post-mortem examination.

Furthermore, the city police recovered a two-wheeler, identified by its registration number AS 01FM 3260, belonging to the deceased at the accident site. Amidst the chaos, enraged locals apprehended the dumper truck driver, subjecting him to physical assault before law enforcement intervened and took him into custody.

Allegations have surfaced suggesting that the driver may have been under the influence of marijuana at the time of the accident. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident are ongoing, with city police diligently working to ascertain the causes and any potential negligence involved.